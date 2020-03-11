Light Rain Expected in Riverside County Before More Rain Starts Thursday

A chance of rain showers will continue Wednesday throughout Riverside County, but rainfall amounts will be much lighter than on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The first round of rain showers from a Pacific storm system will taper off by Wednesday afternoon, then another round of precipitation is expected heading into the weekend, forecasters said.

“As that low pressure system moves eastward, it will tap subtropical moisture and bring another round of more significant precipitation to southwestern California for Thursday into Friday,” according to a NWS statement.

There will also be a slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon throughout the county.

The chance of measurable precipitation Wednesday has been set at 50% in the Riverside metropolitan area, while the Riverside County mountains, the San Gorgonio Pass and the Coachella Valley all have a 20% chance.

Rainfall amounts Wednesday are expected to be less than one-tenth of an inch throughout the county.

On Tuesday, Palm Springs, San Jacinto and Thermal all set records for daily rainfall totals recorded on March 10.

Palm Springs got 1.09 inches and San Jacinto got 0.97 — both breaking records of a quarter-inch of rain in 1986 — while Thermal got 0.59 of an inch and broke its previous record of 0.35 of an inch in 1980.

As of 3 a.m. Wednesday, other significant rainfall totals over the last 48 hours included 1.73 inches in Lake Elsinore, 1.42 in Temecula, 1 inch at the Riverside March Air Force Base, 0.75 in Palm Desert and 0.71 in Beaumont.

High temperatures Tuesday were expected to reach 70 degrees in Riverside, 75 in the San Gorgonio Pass, 76 in the Coachella Valley, 53 in Idyllwild, 66 in Temecula and 68 in Hemet.

The storm system is expected to move east out of the region by Saturday afternoon, then another storm system will bring a chance of light rain from Saturday night through Tuesday night, forecasters said.