Local Hotels Expecting Huge Loss After Postponing Coachella and Stagecoach

NBC Palm Springs first broke the news that this year’s Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals are postponed due to fears over the Coronavirus. The losses from those two events plus the cancellation of the BNP Paribas tennis tournaments are estimated at $1.2 billion.

One local hotel tells us that people are canceling their trip altogether because their plans were set for April. And with the festival moving to the fall, some are saying the climate may make for better festival conditions.

“We are trying to work with as many guests as possible on refunds and cancellations,” said Chadwick Bauer, General Manager of Fairfield Inn & Suites Indio.

The Fairfield Inn and Suites is expecting to lose a difference of over $100,000 in revenue.

“We usually depend on these weeks for the surplus going into the summer, to get us through the summer, to make sure we hit all our bottom line numbers,” added Bauer.

For some, Coachella would have been a first-time experience they had been waiting for.

“Since it was my first time, I was really excited. I had already been looking at outfits and what I was going to wear, now it’s kind of a bummer because I just have to extend my time to wait,” said Molly Wilson, Coachella ticket holder.

Some international travelers simply can’t adjust their personal plans to reschedule in October.

“We do have a lot of people that are traveling internationally, that actually won’t be able to come so we are working with them definitely as well,” explained Bauer.

We spoke to local DJ Bradley Ryan who says moving the festival to October can be a huge success.

“The Desert Trip that happened in October was a huge success, so there is definitely a spot for another festival in October,” said Bradley Ryan, Program Director at Mix 100.5.

Hotel management is currently in communication with Goldenvoice as working on what to do moving forward.

“Everything is still is kind of up in the air, were just asking everyone to be patient while this process I going through, we know it’s a surprise to everyone just like it is for us,” added Bauer.

Hotel refunds do vary depending on the hotel you are staying at and Coachella ticket holders will be receiving official information on March 13th.