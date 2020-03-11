Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast 3 11 2020

Flash Flood Watch on Thursday – The same low pressure system that brought record-breaking rain to the Coachella Valley Tuesday will deliver another round of significant precipitation Thursday into Friday. There is the potential for locally heavy rainfall with a chance of thunderstorms Thursday through Friday morning. There will be periods of mostly light showers along and west of the mountains during the weekend, mostly nights and mornings. Another colder low pressure system from the north could bring more valley rain with much lower snow levels for Monday through Wednesday.