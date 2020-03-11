NCAA March Madness Games To Be Held Without Fans

The NCAA announced Wednesday that its men’s and women’s basketball tournament games — including the men’s West Regional at Staples Center — will be held without spectators due to concerns over the coronavirus.

NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement that March Madness games will be held “with only essential staff and limited family attendance.”

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” he said. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.

“We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”

The men’s tournament West Regional will be held March 26-28 at Staples Center.

None of the women’s tournament regional or final games are scheduled to be held in California.