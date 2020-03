Riverside County Health Officials Confirm Fifth Coronavirus Case in the Coachella Valley

Riverside County health officials have confirmed another Coronavirus case in the Coachella Valley, bringing the local total to five.

This person is recovering in home isolation, officials say they acquired the virus locally.

This brings the county’s total to seven:

Two recovering in Northern California from the Diamond Princess Cruise.

Five in the Coachella Valley, two recovering in the hospital and three recovering in home isolation.

No other details were released.