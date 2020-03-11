Xavier College Prep creates online curriculum as outbreak continues

PALM DESERT- Xavier College Prep in Palm Dessert is changing things up this week, they’re moving all classes to online.

The move comes as other schools around the country halt online classes due to virus outbreaks.

“The faculty told us the possibility of closing the school for maybe a week and doing class via google classroom,” said Sebastian Seip.

That means campus is empty until Friday when the students will return.

Until then, they’ll log into classes at scheduled times and complete their work while at home.

“Students were a little bit relieved actually knowing that the school wants the best for the families and academics,” said Seip.

While students are away from campus, faculty is working to complete an innovative curriculum.

“The reality is there are a lot of reasons why a school might need to be closed, or we might need to keep kiddos away from campus, so we are using this opportunity to see what that experience would be like,” said Emily Glenn, the director of curriculum and instruction.

The online courses will include digital tools to help engage students.

“So while we physically aren’t in proximity all the time necessarily, we’ll still be able to connect through video conferencing, voice chatting, as well as discussion boards,” said Adrian Torres, a curriculum developer.

School resumes Friday at normal time, and practices are still going on as scheduled.