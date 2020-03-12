Coalition airstrikes underway against multiple Iranian-backed militia sites in Iraq

(CNN) — US-led coalition airstrikes are underway against multiple Iranian-backed militia sites in Iraq, according to a US official.

The strikes come one day after the US assessed an Iranian-backed group was responsible for a rocket attack on a base where coalition forces are located, killing two American service members and one British service member.

Earlier today, Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters at the Pentagon that “all options are on the table as we work with our partners to bring the perpetrators to justice and maintain deterrence,” while adding that he had spoken with President Donald Trump and said the President had given Esper the “authority to do what we need to do consistent with his guidance, if that becomes the case.”

“We’ve got to hold the perpetrators accountable. You don’t get to shoot at our bases and kill and wound Americans and get away with it. So we’ve been very clear about this for, certainly since December and before then that we will hold perpetrators accountable. And that’s what we intend to do,” Esper said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire