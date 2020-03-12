Here’s A Complete List of Coachella Valley Road Closures

A flash flood warning has been issued until 4pm in Riverside County and across the Coachella Valley as heavy rain and frequent lightning are making it a dangerous day.

With flood comes road closures, here’s a list of what’s closed as of Thursday at 4:16pm:

– PALM SPRINGS

*N INDIAN CANYON / WASH

*INDIAN CANYON DRIVE TRAMVIEW TO PS TRAIN STATION ROAD IS CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING

– CATHEDRAL CITY

*OUTSIDE WESTBOUND LANE OF VISTA CHINO THRU THE WHITEWATER WASH

*Cathedral Canyon Drive has been closed at the Whitewater Wash

– RANCHO MIRAGE

– PALM DESERT

*Fred Waring @ Tennessee ( flooding in Right lane)

– INDIAN WELLS

– LA QUINTA

* Ave 50 from Washington St. & Park Ave. NOW OPEN

*Dune Palms Rd. at the wash (between Hwy 111 and Westward Ho Dr.)

– INDIO

* Dillon Rd @ Landfill ( water rescue)

*AVE 48 FLOODED

* BOX CANYON/ LADDER CANYON FLOODED ( 4 CARS STUCK ON ROAD RIVER ON BOTH SIDES)

*Cabazon Road is closed between Dillon and Enterprise due to flooding

– COACHELLLA

– THERMAL

* Pierce @ 73rd Ave ( HARD CLOSURE)

– MECCA

