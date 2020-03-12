Here’s A Complete List of Coachella Valley Road Closures

A flash flood warning has been issued until 4pm in Riverside County and across the Coachella Valley as heavy rain and frequent lightning are making it a dangerous day.
With flood comes road closures, here’s a list of what’s closed as of Thursday at 4:16pm:
– PALM SPRINGS
*N INDIAN CANYON / WASH
*INDIAN CANYON DRIVE TRAMVIEW TO PS TRAIN STATION ROAD IS CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING
– CATHEDRAL CITY
*OUTSIDE WESTBOUND LANE OF VISTA CHINO THRU THE WHITEWATER WASH
*Cathedral Canyon Drive has been closed at the Whitewater Wash
– RANCHO MIRAGE
– PALM DESERT
*Fred Waring @ Tennessee ( flooding in Right lane)
– INDIAN WELLS
– LA QUINTA
* Ave 50 from Washington St. & Park Ave. NOW OPEN
*Dune Palms Rd. at the wash (between Hwy 111 and Westward Ho Dr.)
– INDIO
* Dillon Rd @ Landfill ( water rescue)
*AVE 48 FLOODED
* BOX CANYON/ LADDER CANYON FLOODED ( 4 CARS STUCK ON ROAD RIVER ON BOTH SIDES)
*Cabazon Road is closed between Dillon and Enterprise due to flooding
– COACHELLLA
– THERMAL
* Pierce @ 73rd Ave ( HARD CLOSURE)
– MECCA
* BOX CANYON/ LADDER CANYON FLOODED (4 CARS STUCK ON ROAD RIVER ON BOTH SIDES)