McCallum Theatre Cancels All Performances Through April 30

McCallum Theatre in Cathedral City has canceled all performances through April 30th due to the ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

They issued the following press release:

McCallum Theatre is concerned about the health and safety of our patrons, ticket buyers, volunteers and staff. In response to the evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and by order of Cameron Kaiser, M.D., Riverside County Health Officer, Department of Health, McCallum Theatre is suspending all performances scheduled through the end of April.

Refunds for all performances will be available through the McCallum Theatre Box Office. If you would like to donate your tickets back to the nonprofit McCallum Theatre for a tax deduction, that option may be discussed with a box office representative at 760-340-2787.