Student at Gerald Ford Elementary School Exposed to Coronavirus; Child in Quarantine at Home Showing No Symptoms

NBC Palm Springs has learned a student from Gerald Ford Elementary School in Indian Wells was exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus. The child has not tested positive for the virus, but is in quarantine at home and is said to be doing OK. The child is not displaying symptoms.

We reached out to Desert Sands Unified School District to confirm this information, but per district policy to protect students’ privacy, they cannot confirm this information.

To learn more about COVID-19 and the affects on children per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, please click HERE.