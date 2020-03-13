DSUSD ‘Grab and Go’ Meal Locations

Desert Sands Unified School District has designated several school sites as ‘Grab and Go’ meal locations beginning Monday , March 16, 2020.

This is following Riverside County Department of Health directive to cancel all school building activities including school day instruction, childcare, health services, enrichment, etc. until further notice.

As a part of the emergency food plan “grab-and-go” cold meals will be offered at the following locations Monday- Friday.

All students will be offered free lunch and breakfast during each pick up.

Site Locations:

Location: Shadow Hills High School

Serving student populations of SHHS and Desert Ridge Academy

Time: 10:00 A.M.-10:20 A.M.

Location: Andrew Jackson Elementary School

Serving student populations of Andrew Jackson, Richard Oliphant, Herbert Hoover elementary schools; Amistad High School; Eisenhower Community Education Center

Time: 10:30 A.M.-10:50 A.M.

Location: Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School

Serving student population of Lyndon B. Johnson, Carrillo Ranch, John Kennedy elementary schools, and Indio Middle School

Time: 11:00 A.M. – 11:20 A.M.

Location: Indio High School

Serving student populations of Indio High School, James Madison Elementary School, and Dr. Reynaldo Carreon Jr. Academy

Time: 10:00 A.M. – 10:20 A.M.

Location: Martin Van Buren Elementary School

Serving student population of Martin Van Buren and Theodore Roosevelt elementary schools, and Thomas Jefferson Middle School

Time: 10:30 A.M.- 10:50 A.M.

Location: Benjamin Franklin Elementary School

Serving student population of Benjamin Franklin and Harry Truman elementary schools, Adams Early Childhood Learning Center, and La Quinta Middle School

Time: 11:15 A.M. – 11:35 A.M.

Location: Palm Desert Charter Middle School

Serves student populations of Palm Desert Charter Middle, James Carter, Abraham Lincoln, and George Washington Charter elementary schools, and Palm Desert High School.

Time: 10:00 A.M.-10:20 A.M.

Location: Colonel Mitchell Paige Middle School

Serves student populations of Colonel Mitchell Paige Middle School, Summit High School, Gerald Ford, James Monroe, and Ronald Reagan elementary schools.

Time: 10:45 A.M.-11:05 A.M.

Location: La Quinta High School

Serves student populations of La Quinta High School, John Glenn Middle School, Amelia Earhart Elementary School

Time: 11:15 A.M. – 11:35 A.M.

For more information visit the DSUSD website.