Riverside County Health Officials Close All Schools Countywide for Three Weeks

Update from Riverside County Health Officials:

Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser today ordered the closure of the county’s schools as officials continue to step up the fight against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

“To further prevent the spread throughout the county, effective Monday, March 16, I am ordering a school closure, not a dismissal, of all Riverside County public schools. This order also applies to preschools, charter schools, private schools and all colleges and universities in Riverside County,” Kaiser said.

“We applaud those school districts that have taken proactive choices to close their schools starting Monday, March 16, 2020, in order to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Riverside County,” Kaiser added.

Individual school districts will have the discretion to determine essential personnel to support critical functions within their districts.

Today’s order will be lifted on April 3 and classes will resume on April 6, unless another update is warranted before that time, Kaiser said.“This is a difficult but necessary decision as we try to slow the spread of the virus. And I fully support it,” said Riverside County District 4 Supervisor V. Manuel Perez.

There has been considerable consultation with our superintendents to determine the correct course of action, Perez added.

Original story:

Riverside County Health Officer, Dr. Cameron Kaiser, announces all schools countywide will be closed for three weeks.

Schools will close Monday, March 16 through April, 6.

The motion was unanimously approved.

More details to follow.