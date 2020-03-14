CVUSD WILL DISTRIBUTE SCHOOL LUNCHES

The Coachella Valley Unified School District will be distributing meals for students during district closure beginning on Tuesday, March 17,2020. A way to help families who are struggling with the changes that follow the growing concerns of the Coronavirus. Meals being offered are breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lunch at 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

These “grab-and-go” meals will be distributed at school site locations and staff will be helping out for 20-minutes at a time.

The following school sites are :

Cesar Chavez Elementary School

Peter Pendleton Elementary school

Valle Del Sol Elementary School

Valley View Elementary School

Westside Elementary School

Coachella Valley High School

Mountain Vista Elementary School

Mecca Elementary School

Desert Mirage High School

John Kelley Elementary School

West Shores High School

Bobby Duke Middle School

North Shore Community Park

There are also 14 additional community locations throughout the region where meals will be distributed. District Transportation will be parking at the community locations for 20 minutes and staff will distribute meals to those present. CVUSD will have a total of 26 different locations where families can pickup their meals.

All Riverside County schools and colleges will be shutdown starting this Monday, March 16, 2020 due to the spreading concern of the Coronavirus and will remain close for the next three weeks .

This story has been updated.