Man Shot in Indio, Suspect at Large

INDIO (CNS) – Police Saturday were investigating a shooting in Indio that critically injured a man.

The shooting occurred at 12:40 a.m. in the 44700 block of King Street, according to the Indio Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the victim was driving a car and crashed into several parked vehicles after being shot.

The victim, whose name was not disclosed, was taken to a hospital and was in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Investigators did not provide a motive for the shooting and no suspects were arrested.