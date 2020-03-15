Coachella Valley Student Meal Pick-up Locations

Despite the closure of schools across Riverside County, the Coachella Valley school districts are setting up ways for students to pick up meals.

Here’s a list for each valley district:

PALM SPRINGS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Meals may be be picked up at most school site parking lots and will be distributed at all bus routes.

Here’s what the district has shared.

For more information: click here

DESERT SANDS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

As a part of the emergency food plan “grab-and-go” cold meals will be offered at the following locations Monday- Friday.

All students will be offered free lunch and breakfast during each pick up.

Site Locations:

Location: Shadow Hills High School

Serving student populations of SHHS and Desert Ridge Academy

Time: 10:00 A.M.-10:20 A.M.

Location: Andrew Jackson Elementary School

Serving student populations of Andrew Jackson, Richard Oliphant, Herbert Hoover elementary schools; Amistad High School; Eisenhower Community Education Center

Time: 10:30 A.M.-10:50 A.M.

Location: Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School

Serving student population of Lyndon B. Johnson, Carrillo Ranch, John Kennedy elementary schools, and Indio Middle School

Time: 11:00 A.M. – 11:20 A.M.

Location: Indio High School

Serving student populations of Indio High School, James Madison Elementary School, and Dr. Reynaldo Carreon Jr. Academy

Time: 10:00 A.M. – 10:20 A.M.

Location: Martin Van Buren Elementary School

Serving student population of Martin Van Buren and Theodore Roosevelt elementary schools, and Thomas Jefferson Middle School

Time: 10:30 A.M.- 10:50 A.M.

Location: Benjamin Franklin Elementary School

Serving student population of Benjamin Franklin and Harry Truman elementary schools, Adams Early Childhood Learning Center, and La Quinta Middle School

Time: 11:15 A.M. – 11:35 A.M.

Location: Palm Desert Charter Middle School

Serves student populations of Palm Desert Charter Middle, James Carter, Abraham Lincoln, and George Washington Charter elementary schools, and Palm Desert High School.

Time: 10:00 A.M.-10:20 A.M.

Location: Colonel Mitchell Paige Middle School

Serves student populations of Colonel Mitchell Paige Middle School, Summit High School, Gerald Ford, James Monroe, and Ronald Reagan elementary schools.

Time: 10:45 A.M.-11:05 A.M.

Location: La Quinta High School

Serves student populations of La Quinta High School, John Glenn Middle School, Amelia Earhart Elementary School

Time: 11:15 A.M. – 11:35 A.M.

For more information click here.

COACHELLA VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Description from district: CVUSD will be distributing “grab & go” meals from the 12 schools listed during the times specified. There are also 14 additional community locations throughout the region where meals will be distributed. District Transportation will be parking at the community locations for 20 minutes and staff will distribute meals to those present. CVUSD will have a total of 26 different locations where families can pickup their meals.

For more information click here.