EXCLUSIVE: Local doctor says mandatory quarantine is only weapon to fight coronavirus

A prominent Coachella Valley doctor on the front lines at a local hospital spoke about the virus exclusively with NBC Palm Springs.

He shared his concerns about what hasn’t been done, his recommendations on what should be done right now and his plea to county health officials. The doctor approached NBC Palm Springs after seeing our commitment to covering the coronavirus here in our region.

He practices at one of the major local hospitals and said he is speaking on his behalf, as well as other health care providers here. He’s married with children and asked that we conceal his identity and alter his voice.

While some of what he told us relates to what has already been reported elsewhere in the country, it is his concerns for the Coachella Valley that are most urgent for our local population.

“When I saw the data from Washington state and saw what the researchers there found, I knew at that point that this virus had been circulating in the United States of America for at least four to six weeks,” the doctor said.

When he saw what was happening in Washington state, the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S., he realized COVID-19 had been circulating uncontrollably for up to a month and a half. He feared that early victims in Washington had already unknowingly spread the disease nationwide.

“They could all get on domestic United States airplanes and fly all over the country. They could all get in cars and drive to places like the San Francisco Bay Area or Los Angeles or the Coachella Valley which has many snowbirds from the Seattle region,” he said. “So it’s not really a surprise that we have viruses circulating in the community.”

More troubling, he said, is it can be spread by people with no symptoms.

“The best guess is that people can be infectious two days before they have visible symptoms and probably can remain infectious as long as 14 days afterwards based on the best available information,” he said.

“It means that people have no idea yet that they have it but they could spread it, and this is why countries like Italy and France and Spain and Denmark have put everyone in lock down because there may be people than can spread it to the outside world who don’t even realize yet that they have it.”

Because of that, the doctor believes preventative action must be taken immediately, like in China, where social isolation led to a dramatic drop in virus spread within ten days.

“Are we doing enough in the Coachella Valley to stop the spread?” NBC Palm Springs reporter Daytona Everett asked.

“No, front line healthcare workers across the valley want our public health to put the valley in mandatory lock down quarantine like the nations of Italy, France, Spain, and Denmark,” he said. “It is the only weapon we have against this virus because our country like most of the western countries does not have testing technology and we didn’t have screening at airports in January where it would have prevented this virus from getting in a significant amount.”

It is still in the early stages here, but elsewhere, research shows coronavirus appears to have a mortality rate higher for elderly individuals.

“If we do no aggressive social isolation in the Coachella Valley, my best estimate based on available science and our census data would be that we are looking at maybe four thousand deaths of people in their fifties or older.”

He said that doesn’t have to happen.

“If every single citizen of the Coachella Valley shelters in place and practices aggressive social isolation as is described on the CDC website and only goes into public spaces for the absolutely essential things like food, medicines and seeking medical care, that will help a lot. That can slow down this virus to the point where the hospitals can actually cope with what’s happening. If we do business as usual, the hospitals will become overwhelmed in the matter of a couple of weeks.”

The doctor said that right now, hospitals in the valley are by no means overwhelmed by coronavirus but he said doctors in the valley have created a petition, “begging the health department to put us in mandatory lock down quarantine.”

Join NBC Palm Springs this week for part two of this exclusive interview. We hear first-hand what the hospitals are actually experiencing right here in the Coachella Valley.