Governor Closes Bars, Orders Seniors To Stay Home Throughout California

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Gov. Gavin Newsom Sunday ordered all bars in California to close temporarily due to the coronavirus, directed restaurants to reduce their capacity by half, and said all state residents older than 65 are required to self-quarantine in their homes.

When pressed about whether he was prepared to enforce the order, Newsom said he didn’t think it would come to that, and expressed confidence that the public, businesses and local governments would follow the directive.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says all bars in the city would be closing.

Officials also announced that six people in the state have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The number of those confirmed to have been infected in the state rose to 338 Sunday, a 14 percent increase form the prior day.