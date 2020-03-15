Local COVID-19 Emergency, New Restrictions, Announced For Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Officials in the city of Palm Springs have declared a local emergency to help stem the spread of coronavirus, and announced plans to restrict access to several public facilities.

The declaration, issued Saturday by City Manager David H. Ready, cited a need to reduce and the slow the rate of infections and exposure to the city’s more then 44,000 residents, workers and visitors with special concern for a population that includes 40% aged 60 or older and at least 10% with compromised immune systems.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Palm Springs, but Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser confirmed two new COVID-19 cases in Riverside County on Saturday, bringing the county total to 14.

The declaration will need to be approved during Thursday’s City Council meeting, but Ready is already moving ahead with several related recommendations including:

— restricting public access at City Hall, effective Tuesday, with continued operations through alternative methods including using telephones, remote and online methods

— restricting public access and closing all other indoor city public facilities, effective Monday, as well as the Swim Center and Skate Park; outdoor parks will remain open

— asking all businesses and locations open to the public to limit occupancy by 50% of their current legal limit, effective immediately

— requiring all businesses to post signs at every entrance regarding recommended reductions in occupancy and explaining how guests can protect themselves and others along with other critical information.

In addition to seeking formal ratification of the emergency declaration Thursday, Ready said the council meeting will also focus on addressing issues related to the health emergency.

“I will continue to update and announce other measures to address the pandemic in ways to best protect our residents, workers and visitors,” Ready said.

Those updates will be posted on the city’s website: http://www.palmspringsca.gov.