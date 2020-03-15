Pechanga, San Manuel Casinos Temporary Close

Tribal leaders of the Pechanga Indian Reservation have announced the closure of Pechanga Resort Casino in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The closure will be effective noon Monday through the end of March, according to a statement from Pechanga released Saturday.

Employees will continue to receive their base pay and benefits during this temporary closure, the statement read.

“As a Tribal Government and major employer of thousands of people, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close Pechanga Resort Casino for the health and safety of our Team Members, Tribal Members, and guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tribal Chairman Mark Macarro. “No matter what, the Pechanga family will rise to this challenge together with the strength, compassion, determination and resilience that our ancestors instilled in us.

Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser confirmed two new COVID-19 cases in Riverside County Saturday, bringing the county total to 14.

The San Manuel Casino near Highland will close temporarily beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Both facilities said their employees would continue to receive pay and benefits.

These are the first casinos in Riverside or San Bernardino counties to shut down operations entirely.