Augustine Casino to Close Amid Growth of Covid-19 Outbreak

Sunday at 9:00 pm, Augustine Casino will temporarily halt all business operations as a preemptive safety precaution to protect their team and valued patrons from COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

“The health and safety of guests and team members remains our highest priority,” said Tribal Chair Amanda Vance. Tribal Leadership is monitoring ongoing updates from public health officials closely.

Updates regarding imminent plans to reopen will be communicated online via the Augustine Casino website (AugustineCasino.com), and the casino’s social media channels. The decision to re-open the casino’s operations will be made at the discretion of the Augustine Tribe and the casino’s executive team.

General Manager Jeff Bauer issued the following statement:

“Dear Guests

As COVID-19 continues to impact our valley, we face difficult decisions. Today, we are announcing the temporary closure of Augustine Casino. This is a preemptive measure for the protection of our guests and team members alike. We have been closely monitoring the communication from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as guidance from government officials and we agree that a temporary closure will help to prevent the likelihood of further spread. Casino operations will be suspended effective 9:00 pm on Sunday March 15th .

To date, none of our team have tested positive for the virus, nor have we been notified of any issues with any of our guests. With the situation changing so rapidly, however, we feel very strongly that this is the best course of action to reduce risk to our customers and team.

Throughout this closure, we will continue to update our guests through our website, social channels and the Augustine Casino app. Thanks to the generous support of the tribe, our team members will continue to receive compensation and benefits during our closure. Additionally, all perishable food items will be donated to Martha’s Village.

We appreciate your understanding and continued support.”

For more information, please contact Lindsay Grant, Director of Marketing at 760.391.9544.