Indio Announces Local Emergency Declaration, Cancels Upcoming City Events

Indio city officials Monday declared a local emergency, becoming the latest Coachella Valley city to do so in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order must be ratified by the Indio City Council at Thursday’s regularly scheduled meeting.

“This local proclamation will support the city’s planning and response efforts,” a city statement reads, “and is a signal to the community that the city is prepared to mobilize local resources, coordinate interagency response and use mutual aid in the event the COVID-19 virus has been introduced to the immediate area.”

City officials also announced the Indio Senior Center and Indio Teen Center would both shutter until an unspecified date. The city’s Movies in the Park dates for March and April were also canceled, as was this Friday’s scheduled ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Indio Hills Trail improvement project.

Indio is the second Coachella Valley city to declare a local emergency. Over the weekend, Palm Springs City Manager David Ready declared a local emergency, which also must be ratified by the City Council during Thursday’s regularly scheduled meeting.

Late Monday afternoon, the city council of Cathedral City is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting, where a similar move is expected to be discussed.

The announcement comes after Riverside County heath officials confirmed Monday morning that another novel coronavirus infection was reported locally, bringing the number of local cases to 14.

The number includes one person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 while aboard a Diamond Princess cruise liner that docked in the San Francisco Bay last month. That patient has since returned to the county and is on home isolation, according to Riverside University Health System spokesman Jose Arballo.

Another Riverside County resident aboard the ship also tested positive, but that person remains in Northern California, Arballo said.

Eleven COVID-19 cases originated in the county, or were “locally acquired,” officials said.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser previously ordered bans on gatherings of 250 or more people and a countywide closure of schools to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Indio created a webpage specifically for coronavirus-related developments, which can be accessed at http://www.indio.org/coronavirus.