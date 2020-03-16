Fantasy Springs Announces Temporary Closure Amid Covid-19 Concerns

Citing federal, state and local government recommendations aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus, the Cabazon Band of Mission Indians has announced that it will close Fantasy Springs Resort Casino through the end of the month, effective Tuesday, March 17th at 6 p.m.

The Tribe will continue to monitor new developments and regulations regarding the virus to determine an appropriate reopening date. The property will maintain a reduced work force during the interim to perform security and essential operations. All full-time and part-time employees will be paid during the temporary closure.

“A strong sense of community is one of the pillars of our Tribe and this property,” said Chairman Doug Welmas. “Given the concern about the spread of coronavirus, we believe this is the appropriate decision for our valued guests and the employees who serve them. The Council greatly appreciates their hard work and has taken measures to ensure that they are compensated during this time. We will continue to reassess the situation as new information becomes available, and proceed with unity, leadership and generosity.”

Fantasy Springs previously announced the postponement of all live entertainment in March and April due to coronavirus concerns. Chaka Khan has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 4th, and Daryl Hall & John Oates will now perform on Saturday, October 17th. All upcoming promotions are being postponed until further notice. Additional announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

For more information, contact the Fantasy Springs Box Office via phone (800) 827-2946 and online at www.FantasySpringsResort.com