GOP concerns leave House coronavirus response bill in flux

(CNN) — The House’s sweeping coronavirus relief bill that had been barreling through Congress now appears to have hit a speed bump amid objections by Republicans and a suggestion by President Donald Trump that the Senate would make further changes to the measure.

The first objection came from Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Texas Republican, who vowed to block “technical corrections” to the bill that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had been negotiating with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Gohmert said Congress needed time to review the matter, meaning that final action could be delayed until next week when the House returns from recess, unless lawmakers change their schedule and reconvene earlier or a deal is reached beforehand.

Also, Trump told reporters “we may very well be adding something” to the bill, despite his public endorsement of the measure on Friday night.

“I think they may make it even better,” Trump said of the Senate. “Look, they’re working with the House, working very much in unison like the question before. They’re working to only enhance it and make it better and make it fair for everybody. And that’s what we’re looking to do. So we may go back and forth with the House a little bit, but both will be in a very positive fashion.”

The developments suggest that the bill, which had been negotiated by Pelosi and Mnuchin behind closed doors and backed by a bipartisan House majority, could await final action for several days or even longer if further talks hit a snag. And the news raises more questions about how quickly Congress can enact an even bigger stimulus measure, aimed in part at boosting industries hit hard by the impact of the coronavirus.

The measure, which passed the House by a 363-40 vote early Saturday morning, would ensure individuals have access to free testing for the disease, ensure displaced workers have access to paid leave, bolster unemployment insurance benefits, expand food stamps and increase federal funding for Medicaid programs. Some Republicans object to several of the provisions in the bill, particularly the paid leave program and its potential impact on businesses throughout the country.

On Monday, Gohmert said he raised concerns to both Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who also supports the House-passed bill.

“The last draft of the ‘technical changes’ I saw was 87 pages long,” Gohmert said in a statement. “I cannot in good conscience give my consent to something that has not been finished or made available to members of Congress before it is up for a vote.”

But some top Republicans suggested that the Senate should quickly adopt the House plan — and worry about other proposals for the next response to the crisis.

Sen. John Cornyn, a member of the Senate GOP leadership team, told CNN it’s “my inclination” to let the House bill pass unchanged and focus on the next bill.

“It may be the best thing to do would be to make those changes on the next bill because this isn’t the last piece of legislation that we are going to be passing related to the coronavirus,” the Texas Republican said.

“If we putz around here, we are losing time,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a West Virginia Republican

Sen. Joni Ernst, an Iowa Republican, said she supports moving quickly on the House bill.

The developments come after the Senate scrapped its own recess this week to consider the House bill — and as senators return to Washington uneasy about the risk they and their staff face by staying in session.

Indeed, prospects appeared to grow slim Monday that the Senate could speed up its schedule this week, but those discussions are expected to intensify when senators return later in the day, given they’ve been out of session since Thursday. And the schedule may be in flux until after the parties’ weekly Tuesday lunches. Democrats are expected to have a conference call for their weekly Tuesday lunch as opposed to meeting in person, an unusual move reflective of how fears over the virus are upending the Senate.

Some Republicans are trying to push for more changes to the bill.

“I don’t think the House bill is going to pass the Senate as it is written for one basic problem: It doesn’t go far enough and it doesn’t go fast enough,” GOP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas said on the floor of the Senate, referring to the bill’s system for small businesses to get tax credits for paid leave for their displaced employees.

In addition to the coronavirus legislation, the Senate also had to consider a measure to renew key authorities under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which expired on Sunday.

The Senate was prepared to take steps to pass the House’s bipartisan FISA reauthorization bill, which passed last week, but objections from critics like GOP Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah threatened to eat up several days of the Senate calendar to overcome a filibuster and approve the measure.

Instead, McConnell cut a deal with Lee on Monday that paved the way for the Senate to focus on the coronavirus legislation.

The agreement included a two-and-a-half month extension of the three expired FISA authorities, which passed the Senate by unanimous consent, and agreement to consider amendments from Lee and Paul related to representation for targets of FISA surveillance warrants and limits on searches that can be conducted under the law related to US citizens and the internet.

The short-term extension now has to be cleared in the House by unanimous consent just like the coronavirus changes, meaning any single House member can object and stop it.

But in the Senate, the FISA agreement clears the stage for the chamber to consider the coronavirus legislation — if it can find a way forward amid the disagreements over the bill.

The-CNN-Wire