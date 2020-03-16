Palm Springs Issues Bar Closure Emergency Order

Palm Springs City Manager David Ready issued an emergency order requiring all bars, night clubs and breweries within the city limits to close immediately.

The order comes hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom Sunday ordered that all bars in California close temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic and directed restaurants to reduce their capacity by roughly half.

“Those restaurants that include a bar area may remain open, but must close the bar area of the restaurant. In addition, social distancing (defined as distancing tables to no less than six feet from each other) must be maintained in any restaurant that remains open,” the Palm Springs order read.

The order also “strongly encouraged” people 65 and older or those vulnerable to COVID-19 to “practice home isolation and should venture out only as absolutely necessary.”

The order provided police and city employees the power to enforce closures.