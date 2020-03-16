Rain Expected in Riverside County Through Thursday, Snow Possible in Mountains

A storm system off the coast of northern California will make its way into the region Monday, bringing a chance of rain in most of Riverside County along with a chance of snow in the mountains.

The low-pressure system will mostly bypass the Coachella Valley but will bring the threat of rain everywhere else in the county through Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall totals through Thursday evening are expected to reach seven- tenths of an inch in the Riverside metropolitan area, 1 inch in the San Gorgonio Pass, 1.5 inches in the mountains and two-tenths of an inch in the Coachella Valley.

The chance of measurable precipitation Monday is 50% in the Riverside metropolitan area and the San Gorgonio Pass, while the mountains and the Coachella Valley have a 20% chance.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday in mountain areas above 5,000 feet.

A winter storm warning will also be in effect from noon Monday until 2 a.m. Tuesday in the mountain communities that lie in San Bernardino County.

Snow levels in the Riverside County mountains will be around 5,000 feet Monday morning, then drop to about 4,000 feet Tuesday morning and 3,500 feet Wednesday morning.

Idyllwild is expected to get between 3-6 inches of snow through Thursday and Big Bear and Wrightwood are expected to get between 2-6 inches, with 12-16 inches of snow possible above 7,500 feet, forecasters said.

NWS officials warned that the snow could limit visibility and make roads slippery, so motorists should use caution while driving.

With at least one local snow play destination closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, skiers and snowboarders may have to alter their plans to take advantage of the late season powder.

Alterra, the company that operates Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Summit in the San Bernardino Mountains, closed its North American resorts indefinitely Sunday.

High temperatures Monday could reach 61 degrees in Riverside, 70 in the San Gorgonio Pass, 75 in the Coachella Valley, 44 in Idyllwild, 55 in Temecula and 59 in Hemet.