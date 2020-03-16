Spectrum to Offer Free Broadband and Wi-Fi for 60-Days

In the following weeks, many Americans will be directly or indirectly affected by COVID-19 and Charter is focused on serving and supporting our 29 million customers. Americans rely on broadband high speeds on almost every aspect of their lives and Charter is committed to ensuring that your customers remain reliable access to resources and information online that they want and need. To ease the stress during this difficult period, beginning on Monday, March 16, Charter shall undertake the following for 60 days:

Charter will offer broadband and Wi-Fi free Spectrum for 60 days for households with students K-12 and / or college students who do not yet have a subscription to broadband at any level of service 100 Mbps or more of Spectrum. To register call the 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be exempted for households with new students.

Charter will partner with school districts to ensure that local communities are on both of these tools to help students learn remotely.

For eligible low – income households without school – age children, Spectrum Charter will continue to offer Internet Assist, a program of low cost broadband speeds of 30 Mbps distributing

Charter will open its Wi-Fi hotspots for public use in all areas of our business service

Spectrum has no data limits or hidden fees.

As the country works collaboratively to contain this pandemic, access to broadband Internet will be even more essential to ensure that people across the country to learn and work remotely, that businesses can continue serving customers, and that Americans can keep connected and committed to family and friends.

Advanced communication network of Charter ensure our more than 29 million customers – including government offices, first responders, health centers, and businesses – through 41 states to maintain connectivity which they depend. The network is made to sustain maximum capacity during periods of high use they are generally at night, so a large increase during the day easily be within the ability of network management. Charter continue to closely monitor this dynamic situation and is well prepared to continue to distribute reliable connectivity. Charter has extensive business plans and continued employment ready, to be balanced as needed to best serve our customers and employees.