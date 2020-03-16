Universal Pictures To Release Films Early on Streaming Services

Movie lovers stuck at home to limit the spread of the coronavirus will have the opportunity to stream new Universal Pictures films — including “Trolls World Tour,” “The Hunt,” “The Invisible Man” and “Emma” — sooner than expected, the studio announced Monday.

Universal Pictures will make its movies available on the same day as their global theatrical release in each market, as movie theaters shut down around the globe, according to NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell.

DreamWorks Animation’s “Trolls World Tour” — set to open April 10 — plus other films already in theatrical release will be available on demand as early as Friday, he said.

Rentals will be available for 48 hours through Comcast and Sky — as well as many other on-demand services — at a suggested price of $19.99 in the U.S.

“Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable,” Shell said.

He said the company would continue to evaluate its distribution strategy as conditions change.

“We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters where available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world, that is increasingly becoming less possible,” Shell said.