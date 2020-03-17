Agua Caliente Declares State Of Emergency Amid Coronavirus Concerns

During the regularly scheduled Tribal Council Meeting of Tuesday March 17, 2020, Tribal leaders declared a Reservation-wide State of Emergency consistent with similar declarations by the state of California and the federal government. Tribal leaders today announced that all Tribal enterprises including its casino resorts, golf courses and hiking areas will close due to the COVID 19 global pandemic.

Closures will become effective as follows and will run through March 31, 2020:

Agua Caliente Casinos in Rancho Mirage and Palm Springs will close effective at 6 p.m. today, March 17, 2020.

The Indian Canyons Golf Resort in Palm Springs will close effective March 18, 2020.

Tahquitz Canyon and the Indian Canyons will close effective March 18, 2020.

Team members will receive their base pay and benefits during this temporary closure.

“Pursuant to Tribal law, we declared a State of Emergency today for the Reservation to protect the health and welfare of Tribal Members, Tribal employees and the broader non-tribal Reservation community,” said Tribal Chairman Jeff L. Grubbe. “We stand ready to assist federal, tribal, local and state agencies with emergency preparedness and disaster response related to the COVID 19 global pandemic.”

Photo Credit: Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians