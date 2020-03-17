Palm Desert Becomes Latest Coachella Valley City To Declare Local Emergency

Palm Desert City Manager Lauri Aylaian declared a local emergency Tuesday, adding the city to the growing list of Coachella Valley municipalities to issue emergency orders in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of noon Tuesday, City Hall and other city buildings are closed until at least April 3.

“Palm Desert cares deeply about the health and well-being of its residents, business community, visitors, and staff,” a city statement reads. “We have been working closely with Riverside County, the agency responsible for providing public health services in Palm Desert, on how to promptly and thoughtfully respond to the pandemic and the many challenges it poses.”

Officials urged residents to utilize the city website — http://www.CityofPalmDesert.org — and said city staff will be available to respond to emails, including those sent to information@cityofpalmdesert.org.

In nearby Palm Springs, City Manager David Ready issued an emergency order on Sunday requiring all bars, nightclubs and breweries in the city to close immediately. On Monday, an additional order forced the closure of all cannabis lounges and commercial gyms. That same day the cities of Indio and Cathedral City issued emergency orders themselves, which did not mandate any businesses close, but instead mostly reshuffled city operations and postponed city-sponsored events.

On Tuesday, the Palm Springs City Council directed staff to draw up an order shuttering all nonessential businesses within city limits, building on the previous orders, which must all be ratified by the City Council during Thursday’s regularly scheduled meeting.

The new rules are expected to go into effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Mayor Geoff Kors said, given an order is written up in time.

A third Riverside County resident died from complications related to COVID-19, county health officials announced Tuesday. All three deaths occurred in the Coachella Valley, but no other details were provided by the county health officials.

Following the first two reported deaths, County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser on Monday revised a prior order barring gatherings of more than 250 people, instead mandating that no more than 10 people be permitted to gather at any one place at any one time to reduce exposure risks.

So far, 15 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Riverside County, which includes two people sickened aboard the Diamond Princess cruise liner that docked in the San Francisco Bay last month.

One of those passengers has since returned to the county, while another remains in Northern California where they are receiving treatment.