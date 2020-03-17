Palm Springs City Manager Orders Closure of Cannabis Lounges, Gyms

All cannabis lounges and commercial gyms in Palm Springs have been ordered closed due to the threat presented by the coronavirus outbreak.

The emergency order issued by City Manager David Ready continues to allow sales of cannabis to be picked up at the lounges and for delivery, if the lounge is licensed to do so, “but the lounge areas shall not be used.”

One-on-one training sessions within residences or similar settings, will be permitted.

This emergency order came a day before the Palm Springs City Council will hold an emergency meeting by teleconference Tuesday morning to discuss additional closure orders due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ready issued an emergency order on Sunday requiring all bars, nightclubs and breweries in the city to close immediately.

Under the order, restaurants can remain open, but only if they close the bar areas and space out the tables at least six feet from each other. The order empowered police and city employees to enforce the closures.

The forced closures came after Gov. Gavin Newsom recommended bars, wineries, nightclubs and brew pubs shut down, but did not require the closure as Palm Springs did.

Riverside County health officials on Monday announced that another coronavirus infection was reported, increasing the number of county residents infected with COVID-19 to 15.

The number includes one person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 while aboard a Diamond Princess cruise liner that docked in the San Francisco Bay last month. That patient has since returned to Riverside County and is on home isolation, according to Riverside University Health System spokesman Jose Arballo.

Another Riverside County resident aboard the ship also tested positive, but that person remains in Northern California, Arballo said.

Eleven COVID-19 cases originated in the county, or were “locally acquired,” officials said.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser previously ordered bans on gatherings of 250 or more people and a countywide closure of schools in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The emergency meeting is set to begin at 11 a.m. The public can listen at the Palm Springs Convention Center or watch on PSCTV Channel 17 or the city’s website, palmspringsca.gov.