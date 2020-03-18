Chance of Rain Continues in Riverside County, Snow Likely in Mountains

A chance of rain showers will continue Wednesday throughout Riverside County and snow could fall in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

A low-pressure system currently off the coast of northern Baja California will move inland Wednesday, then a second low-pressure system will linger over California and Nevada into Thursday, forecasters said. These conditions will bring a drop in temperatures, a chance of rain showers through Friday morning and a chance of snow in the Riverside County mountains.

The NWS issued a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from 5 a.m. Wednesday to 11 p.m. Thursday in the Riverside County mountains and mountains communities in San Bernardino County above 4,500 feet.

Snow levels in the Riverside County mountains will be around 3,500 feet Wednesday morning, then rise to about 4,500 feet on Thursday morning.

Idyllwild is expected to get between 2-4 inches of snow through Friday morning, while Big Bear and Wrightwood are expected to get between 2-6 inches of snow, forecasters said.

NWS officials warned that the snow could limit visibility and make roads slippery, so motorists should use caution while driving.

Rainfall totals through Friday are expected to reach three-tenths of an inch in the Riverside metropolitan area, a half-inch in the San Gorgonio Pass, 1 inches in the mountains and one-tenth of an inch in the Coachella Valley.

The chance of measurable precipitation Wednesday is 40% in the Riverside metropolitan area and the San Gorgonio Pass, while the mountains and the Coachella Valley have a 50% chance.

High temperatures Wednesday could reach 62 degrees in Riverside, 63 in the San Gorgonio Pass, 62 in the Coachella Valley, 39 in Idyllwild, 56 in Temecula and 58 in Hemet.

Dry weather is expected on Friday and Saturday, but another low- pressure system is expected to arrive on Sunday and bring rain into Monday, forecasters said.