I-10 Tuneup Construction Between Banning, Cabazon Includes Lane, Ramp Closures

Wednesday evening marks the start of the last scheduled on-ramp closures in Banning as part of this week’s road work along Interstate 10.

The I-10 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, dubbed the I-10 Tune-Up, is a three-phase project spanning nearly 20 miles from Pennsylvania Avenue in Beaumont to the Highway 111 interchange in Palm Springs.

Throughout the week, intermittent ramp closures have affected three on- ramps in Banning: 22nd Street, Malki Road and Hargrove. The ramps have been closed on and off between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. for about one to two hours per ramp, according to Caltrans spokeswoman Emily Leinen. That ends starting Wednesday evening. No ramp closures are scheduled for Thursday night or Friday.

Daytime work continues Wednesday between Eighth Street in Banning and Main Street in Cabazon. Crews are scheduled to work on the center median in the eastbound direction from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., depending on the weather.

I-10 could be brought down to one lane in each direction in the same areas between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

No daytime lane or ramp closures are currently planned, Leinen said.

The I-10 Tune-Up includes the replacement of guardrails, repaving lanes Nos. 3 and 4, replacing slabs in lanes Nos. 1 and 2 and upgrading various on- and off-ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Construction began in February and is scheduled to wrap up by the end of 2022. The first phase spans from Eighth Street in Banning to Main Street in Cabazon. The next phase will include roadways between Beaumont and Banning, and lastly, from Cabazon to Highway 111 in Palm Springs.

The $210 million project is predominately funded by the so-called state “gas tax” and remainder through federal funds, as well as a sliver of additional state funding, according to Caltrans.

Temporary crossover lanes will be constructed at times, which will include thinner-than-traditional lane widths. The speed limit will also be reduced to 60 miles per hour.

For more information, visit http://www.i10tuneup.com and sign up for project alerts, or call the construction hotline 833-i10-TUNE.