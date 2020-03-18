La Quinta City Council Declares Local Emergency Amid Coronavirus Concerns

In response to the novel coronavirus “COVID-19” pandemic and the Riverside County Health Officer recommendations, the City Council passed a resolution declaring a local emergency in La Quinta.

This proclamation allows the City to promptly take actions necessary to protect public health, safety and welfare within the City, as well as future reimbursement by the county, state, and federal governments. The safety of our residents will continue to be a priority for the City, our Police Department and Fire Services.

These services will not be reduced in any capacity and will continue as normal. For public safety emergencies, please dial 911. For non-emergency calls please call 760.836.3215 Ext. 5. The City is working directly with federal, state and county agencies and is receiving the latest information. The health and safety of the La Quinta community is the highest priority of the City Council and staff.

La Quinta will continue to follow directives from Riverside County Public Health on additional guidelines and protocols as we work together through this emergency. For more information on COVID-19 and measures to protect yourself and family members, we encourage you to visit www.cdc.gov or www.rivcoph.org