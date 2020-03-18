Man Critically Wounded in Shooting in Indio, Suspect Arrested

A 39-year-old man suspected of critically wounding another man in a shooting in Indio was behind bars Tuesday evening.

Detectives located the suspect, identified as John Kevin Medina of Indio, about 1 a.m. near the intersection of Monroe Street and Avenue 42 and took him into custody without incident, according to the Indio Police Department.

Medina was booked at the Riverside County Jail in Indio on suspicion of attempted homicide, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 44700 block of King Street, just south of Indio Boulevard, about 12:40 a.m Sunday, according to police.

Officers found a white van that had crashed into parked vehicles on King Street and a man inside the van with a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital by paramedics and was listed in critical condition with stable vital signs, police said.

The name of the victim was not disclosed.

A motive for the shooting was under investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call Major Crimes Unit Detective Jesus Gutierrez at 760-391-4051.

Anonymous tips can be called submitted to Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.