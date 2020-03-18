Rain Halts Nighttime I-10 Road Work Between Banning and Cabazon

On-ramp closures scheduled for Wednesday evening in Banning as part of this week’s road work along Interstate 10 were postponed due to wet weather, Caltrans announced.

The I-10 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, dubbed the I-10 Tune-Up, is a three-phase project spanning nearly 20 miles from Pennsylvania Avenue in Beaumont to the Highway 111 interchange in Palm Springs.

Throughout the week, intermittent ramp closures were planned for three on-ramps in Banning: 22nd Street, Malki Road and Hargrove, but crews were unable to complete the work, meaning the closures could come next week.

“We weren’t really able to do much work this week due to weather,” said Emily Leinen, a Caltrans spokeswoman.

Other planned work is day-to-day depending on weather conditions, she said, including plans to bring I-10 down to one lane in each direction from Eighth Street in Banning and Main Street in Cabazon between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., which is also on hold.

Daytime work scheduled between the same areas where crews were set to work on the center median in the eastbound direction from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. also hinges on weather, she said.

Caltrans had not released an updated work schedule for the weekend or next week as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Daytime lane or ramp closures are currently not planned, Leinen said previously.

The I-10 Tune-Up includes the replacement of guardrails, repaving lanes Nos. 3 and 4, replacing slabs in lanes Nos. 1 and 2 and upgrading various on- and off-ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Construction began in February and is scheduled to wrap up by the end of 2022. The first phase spans from Eighth Street in Banning to Main Street in Cabazon. The next phase will include roadways between Beaumont and Banning, and lastly, from Cabazon to Highway 111 in Palm Springs.

The $210 million project is predominately funded by the so-called state “gas tax” and remainder through federal funds, as well as a sliver of additional state funding, according to Caltrans.

Temporary crossover lanes will be constructed at times, which will include thinner-than-traditional lane widths. The speed limit will also be reduced to 60 miles per hour.

For more information, visit http://www.i10tuneup.com and sign up for project alerts, or call the construction hotline 833-i10-TUNE.