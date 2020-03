Riverside County Gas Prices at Lowest Amount Since Last March

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Wednesday to its lowest amount since March 17, 2019, decreasing 2.3 cents to $3.286.

The average price has dropped 14 consecutive days, decreasing 18 cents, including 2.2 cents on Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 11.9 cents less than one week ago, 19.1 cents lower than one month ago and one-tenth of a cent below one year ago. It has decreased 22.2 cents since the start of the year.

The decreasing pump prices are the result of lower oil prices stemming from increased production by Russia and Saudi Arabia boosting the supply and a decline in demand due to a significant drop in commercial and general motorist traffic related to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.