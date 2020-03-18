Riverside County Officials Urge Social Distancing and Answer Questions During COVID-19 Briefing

Riverside County health officials and leaders held a briefing Wednesday to give the latest on the virus that has changed the way we live: coronavirus. New cases in western Riverside County have prompted the county to ramp up operations there.

“One is a male over 70 years of age from Corona, the second is a male under 50 from Eastvale,” said Riverside County Department of Public Health information officer Jose Arballo adding they would start giving expanded information on cases to keep the community informed while maintaining the privacy of individuals.

Supervisor Victor Manuel Perez, 4th District Supervisor and Board Chair, who represents the Coachella Valley had the somber task of addressing the three deaths in the county all in his district.

“Our condolences and prayers are with these families who have lost loved ones, now the loss of three of our residents is a loss that we all feel,” said Perez adding this is a tough time for the valley.

Test results for almost 200 residents and employees of a nursing home in Rancho Mirage, where two residents tested positive and one died are being processed. Testing is also ramping up with a county lab now operational as of Monday.

“We currently can test about 60 a day and we are adding capacity daily to that we are also in the process of procuring some additional equipment so that we’ll be able to increase that number up into the hundreds per day, but … we are limited by the test kits themselves,” said Kim Saruwatari, Director of Riverside University System Public Health.

Rumors of a lock down were also addressed by Perez.

“I don’t anticipate a lock down per say or closure of roads for example or the national guard coming in, if anything what i do anticipate is people taking this hopefully taking this seriously,” said Perez adding a message of hope, “this will also pass, today may be tough but tomorrow is a new day and every single day that comes is a day in which we can make change.”

Officials also say they’re doing their best to secure more personal protection equipment for healthcare providers and first responders as well as additional properties that can be used as extra hospital space if needed.

Officials say if you are in need of testing, you are urged to call your primary care provider and discuss your symptoms and concerns, and or call the county hotline (1-800-945-6171) to set up an appointment but be aware that because of the limited supplies on test kits those first responders and healthcare workers are being prioritized as well as people at high risk, showing symptoms and have been exposed.