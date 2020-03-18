Westfield Palm Desert Mall Shuts Down over Coronavirus Concerns

The Westfield Mall Palm Desert will be shutting down at least until the end of the month over coronavirus concerns.

A message went out Wednesday night saying the mall shut down at 7 p.m. on March 18, but will not reopen for the public. The messages says retailers and employees can enter the mall Thursday to begin wrapping up operations, locking doors, taking care of perishable items and shut down electronic equipment.

The messages says they hope to have the mall back up and running on Monday, March 30.

This comes as Riverside County has put in place an order recommending all non-essential businesses operating with 10 or more people shut down, although shopping malls and grocery stores were exempt from those orders.

Macy’s and JcPenney announced that across the country their stores would temporarily close, leaving Westfield with two shuttered anchor stores.

The city of Palm Desert declared a local emergency this week, but the city has not issued a shelter-in-place order like Palm Springs as of Wednesday night.