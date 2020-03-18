Westfield Palm Desert Remains Open with Hours Change

Westfield Palm Desert will remain open with an adjusted schedule, despite growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

They issued the follow release:

Westfield Palm Desert remains open and operating so that retailers are able to serve the broader community and their customers during this unprecedented global pandemic; and so that we continue to support the local economy, ensuring that critical products and services are available to those who need them.

The center has adjusted general open hours for retailers starting Monday, March 16th, 2020 and running through Sunday, April 5th, 2020 – though many retailers, particularly outlets like grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants and others, may keep different hours.

The temporary minimum retail hours will be:

Monday – Saturday: 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

As individual store and restaurant hours will vary, we will be posting updated individual retailer hours as we receive it on the center’s website. If you have questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to palmdesert@urw.com

As the news about coronavirus (COVID-19) reverberates throughout the world our thoughts are with those impacted both globally and in the U.S., as well as in our local community. The health and safety of our customers, employees and community is always our top priority. Therefore we are monitoring both the outbreak progression and recommended preventative measures closely.

In addition to our customary thorough cleaning practices, we are taking the following measures in our shopping centers:

We have proactively increased the frequency and intensity of our cleaning, focusing our housekeeping in high touch areas including restrooms, play areas, dining areas, and water fountains.

We are in constant touch with local health authorities and will continue to respond to new developments accordingly. Our best practices are driven by the directives of our partners in local health departments in addition to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

We are deploying a public service advertising campaign in the shopping center to reinforce preventative measures that each of us can take to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep our community safe.

While the center remains open and operating so that retailers are able to serve the broader community and their customers, we realize that certain tenants may need to make the difficult decision to amend their hours or close, and we have asked that they notify center management of their individual circumstances. We will update the center’s website with this information as we receive it.

Westfield will continue to monitor any changes in guidelines issued by the CDC and/or local public health authorities. In the meantime, we are open for business and as always, are here to support our community. If you have questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out to palmdesert@urw.com