City Leaders Disagree Over ‘Non-essential’ Business Closures

Caller after caller, Congressman Raul Ruiz and medical experts heard from a concerned community.

“I organized this telephone town hall in order to reach more people to educate constituents about the coronavirus and covid 19 in order for them to relieve their anxiety,” said Rep. Ruiz.

The group said while local testing starts to become more available, other cities should follow Palm Springs closures.

“For every 10 percent increase in social distancing we cut the number of admissions to the hospital in half,” said Dr. Williamson, the Chief Medical Officer for Eisenhower Health.

“Palm springs is leading the way in protecting their residents by having a stay safe at home policy so, this will only work if the rest of the cities can declare an emergency and do the same,” said Dr. Ruiz.

But not every city leader agrees, and many are allowing nonessential businesses to operate.

“That’s the biggest difference, we still want to empower our businesses to comply by the executive order and allow them the flexibility to adapt to that or close if they cant work,” said Mayor Linda Evans of La Quinta.

As a final effort to support the local economy.

“There are still an element of people that need livelihood, that need services, and we want to make sure our seniors and visitors that want come to the Coachella Valley that they still have the ability to access some of those businesses and enjoy our quality of life,” said Mayor Evans.

But Congressman Ruiz says it’s time for more action.

“I’ve called on the county to please start a specialized Coachella Valley unit because it’s a hot spot in the state of California so that we can have more personnel focused for rapid turn around and rapid decision that can keep our residents safe and our health care workers safe,” said Rep. Ruiz.