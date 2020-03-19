Police Locate Missing Los Angeles Man Last Seen in Indio

A missing 26-year-old Los Angeles man with an underlying medical condition who was last seen in Indio was found safe Wednesday by Indio police.

Indio police did not specify where or when Brian Topolinski was found. Topolinski’s disappearance had been considered by law enforcement as a critical missing person’s case. He suffers from an unspecified medical condition and was believed to not be taking any medications.

Before his disappearance Topolinski had visited an Applebee’s restaurant in Indio, where he left behind his wallet and cellphone, according to police.

Topolinski was released from the Indio jail on March 11 about 1 a.m., police said. The Indio Police Department did not reveal why he had been incarcerated.