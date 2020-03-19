Vendor at Skilled Nursing Facility Test Positive for Covid-19; Total Cases Now at 22

A vendor who contracted work at a Rancho Mirage skilled nursing facility has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). The female employee is in her 30s and is in self-isolation at home. She is expected to recover.

“Unfortunately, as testing expands, so will the number of positive cases,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer. “We are working diligently to ensure those who may have been exposed are taken care of, but we know COVID-19 is present in the community, and there will be more cases.”

This is the second case of COVID-19 found at the Rancho Mirage Health and Rehabilitation Center. Riverside County Public Health immediately tested 140 employees and vendors, as well as 94 residents after the first case of COVID-19 was found in a former facility resident. Sadly, the former skilled nursing facility resident died earlier this week.

“Since the contracted vendor’s diagnosis, we have been in daily communication with her employer about her overall health,” said Staci Trang, risk management representative with the facility. “We have been told that she is in good spirits. We wish her a speedy recovery.”

Test results from the facility are continuing to come in.

Riverside County has six additional cases, including the employee from the skilled nursing facility. This brings the total number of cases in Riverside County to 22. Thirteen cases are in the Coachella Valley, four in western Riverside County, three in southwestern Riverside County and two from the Diamond Princess cruise. These are the first cases announced in southwestern Riverside County.

“I appreciate the collaboration we have between the Rancho Mirage Health and Rehabilitation Center and Riverside County Public Health. Our goal, once again, is to suppress and mitigate the spread of novel coronavirus,” stated Board Chair and Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez.

Kaiser has ordered all businesses to limit occupancy to 10 or fewer throughout Riverside County and for all residents to maintain a six-foot social distance between others through April 30. All schools are also ordered closed until April 30.