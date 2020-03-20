Driver Sought in Hit-And-Run Crash in Coachella

Authorities put out the call Friday for information on a motorist whose car hit a man in the roadway in Coachella last night and fled the scene.

The hit-and-run was reported about 9:20 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Cesar Chavez Street and Bagdad Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Arriving deputies found an injured man lying in the roadway. He was taken to a local hospital suffering from unspecified injuries.

The vehicle that hit the man fled the scene before deputies arrived, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is urged to contact Deputy Lackey of the Thermal Sheriff’s Station at 760-863-8990.