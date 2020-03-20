Local businesses confused over non-essential classifications

Kris Weinschilboum’s studio didn’t open its doors today.

“It’s scary, it is, and a lot of us here in this shop are just small people doing it at home and if we can’t sell and distribute our art than we can’t keep doing it,” Weinschilboum said.

Her shop falls under the non-essential category Gov. Newsom ordered to shut down immediately.

“But now what do we and do and for how long?” Weinschilboum asked. “There’s just a lot of confusion.”

She’s not alone, her studio is just one of many business that have signs posted in their windows saying their closed to the public.

So which businesses are open?

“It’s what the state is calling the critical infrastructure. Obviously streets, communications, the things people need to operate society every day,” said David Ready, the Palm Springs City Manager.

The essential category is divided into 16 subsections, some of those jobs include mechanics, pool services, gardeners and airline workers.

A big determinant for stores, whether they sell food or medicine.

“Pharmacies are important and grocery stores. But those retail stores that don’t, and some sell maybe a little bit, those are the grey areas so we’re taking a position where the intent of this is to keep people from gathering,” said Ready..

But for shops that do limited work online, owners are already feeling the impact.

“We rely on a lot of visitors coming from out of town. Well with all that’s gone on, there’s going to be a cut back on how many people are going to visit. I’m afraid it’s a tremendous hardship on businesses,” Weinschilboum said