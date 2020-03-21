BREAKING: 5th COVID-19 death in Riverside County, 2 new cases confirmed

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the public health officer for Riverside County confirmed through twitter that there are two new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in Riverside County.

A man over 70 years old from the Coachella Valley died from the virus, but was diagnosed after his death.

The other case is a man in his 60s in the Southwest region of the county.

That makes 30 cases and 5 deaths in the county. The totalla for the Coachella Valey is now 17, all 5 deaths have been in the valley.

No additional information on the victim and patients is available at this time.