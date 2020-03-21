FIND FOOD BANK HOSTS DRIVE-THRU MOBILE MARKET

Find Food Bank held one of their first drive-thru pop-up mobile markets to help distribute food to the community. With a generous donation of 10,000 pounds of food from The Cabazon Band of Mission Indians and Fantasy Springs.

Find Food Bank was able to deploy the food to First A.M.E. Church which is a common location where people are served regularly. Typically they serve about 100 families once a month, but on Saturday they were able to serve over 400 families.

The mobile market did have to close early as they ran out of supplies but they do plan to host more food drives at more locations.

“We were prepared to feed 400 families, that’s how much food we brought out for the site today. and when we hit that point about 10:30 we had to go ahead and redirect the families to other pantries and soup kitchens and agencies in the area as well as our other mobile market sites that will be happening the rest of this weekend and into next,” said Debbie Espinosa, President, and CEO of Find Food Bank.

You can find more times and locations on when and where other food distributions will be taking place at http://www.findfoodbank.org/ and be sure to click on Find Food!