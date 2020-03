Breaking: 6th COVID-19 death in Coachella Valley

A 6th coronavirus death has been announced in the Coachella Valley.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser confirmed the death on twitter Sunday morning.

The patient was a male in his 80’s and died at a local healthcare facility.

This brings the total cases in the Coachella Valley to 18 and number of deaths to 6.

In Riverside County, there are currently 31 confirmed cases of the virus.