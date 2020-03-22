Coachella Valley Mask Makers Have Kits for Volunteers – How You Can Help

There’s a different type of business going on inside So Cal Motorcars, volunteers are inside busy cutting, counting and clipping.

“I’m a medical student and I was here for spring break. I saw everything that was happening and the world is changing internationally in Italy and China and I wanted to see how I can help,” said Cynthia Sanchez.

So that’s what they’re doing, helping a growing problem.

“We’ve personally set up our own goal of 1,000 masks a day. Maybe our efforts get big enough we can increase that. And we can certainly use that,” said Shelley Blume.

Medical workers on the front lines are running out of equipment to protect them them from the virus, including masks.

“We’ve worked with several doctors in getting them designed, ” said Blume.

They are looking for volunteers to put masks together.

“Each kit has material for 11 masks. These 11 masks are made with a glue gun. No sewing is required we want to make it so everyone can do it. You’ll pick up a kit, take it home, make masks come back drop them off,” said Blume.

All the masks made will stay local and help in the fight against Coronavirus.

To volunteer or donate:

‘Like‘ Coachella Valley Mask Makers for more information

or Email maskscv@gmail.com