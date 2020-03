BREAKING: Riverside county confirms 14 new coronavirus cases

Riverside County Public Health has confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases in the area.

Of those cases, seven are in the Coachella Valley with four in the western County, one in the mid-region and two in the southwest county.

This is the mid-region’s first case.

The other seven are from various areas in the county.

The newly confirmed cases brings the county’s total to 45 and the Coachella Valley to 25.

Coachella Valley also had it’s sixth death confirmed today.