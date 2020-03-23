California National Guard Volunteering at Local Food Bank

Hundreds of food supplies donated to low income families in the valley,were almost left rotting on the shelves because there were no volunteers to distribute it.

That is why, 25 national guardsmen and women arrived here at the Indio “FIND” food bank, packaging food and loading them up for those in need, since 70 percent of “FIND” food bank’s volunteers are seniors and they’re staying home to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Supervisor Manuel Perez, with Riverside County, who has been working alongside with the local food bank said, “By the hour things are changing,but one of the aspects that we obviously have to be mindful of is ensuring that we take care of the public health of our constituents.”

With the help of the county, the guardsmen and women will now serve as volunteers. According to the local food bank, “FIND” feeds 90 thousand people each month. The CEO of the food bank, Debbie Espionza, wants to inform officials the importance of their distribution,

“We supply almost all of the homeless shelters, agency food pantries, community feeding sites as well as mobile distribution sites to ensure that over 90 thousand people have the food assistance that they need if they can’t afford to buy it at the store,” Espinoza said.

This number is expected to jump dramatically after countless people may be left unemployed due to the pandemic.

“We have our lines increasing by about 1 or 200 percent,” Espinoza said.

National guard members stress they are not in the valley for law enforcement purposes, they are only here to offer a helping hand.

“I am happy to help them,especially during this time where it’s all about support,” said Cynthia Jimenez, a national guard and who

is also from the county. They will remain as volunteers in the valley for the duration of the outbreak.